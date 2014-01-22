Earth Defense Force 6 is coming to North America in spring 2024
D3Publisher has officially announced Earth Defense Force 6 for North American and European releases on PS4, PS5, and PC.
Stop talking. Just shut up. Give your vocal chords a rest. They'll need it, as come February 18 they'll be screeching "EDF! EDF!" when Earth Defense Force 2025 launches on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Creator Sandlot is back at the helm for this one, and we were pretty pleased with what we played of it, so 2025 may be a fine send-off for this console generation's swarming giant insects.
D3 Publisher has announced a pre-order pack for Earth Defense Force 2025, and other DLC packs that may come to various retailers.
Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I DON'T KNOW! transforms the popular Cartoon Network series into a classic Diablo-inspired dungeon romp. We caught up with Tomm Hulett, director of developer WayForward, to talk about how characters were chosen for the game, and what it took to translate such a beloved property for real-time adventuring.
Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I DON'T KNOW! is a traditional multiplayer dungeon crawler hearkening back to the SNES days. Putting its own spin on the classic dungeon crawler, the latest game based on Pendleton Ward's popular animation mixes its own brand of quirky humor with simple, but solid gameplay.
Oversized monsters are ready to once again destroy our feeble human cities. Earth Defense Force 2025 takes the best qualities of its predecessors, shines them up, and expands with new weapons, characters, and multiplayer dynamics--all whilst keeping its B-movie charm.
Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I DON'T KNOW! may be appearing on more platforms than its predecessor, but it appears all the love is going to the 3DS version.
Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I DON'T KNOW is an overhead, Diablo-inspired dungeon-crawler, according to WayForward.
Bad news, troops. Earth Defense Force 2025 has been delayed from its planned 2013 launch to February 2014. But hey, D3Publisher had barely spoken about it in ages so you may had forgotten anyway, and E3 brings a new trailer for you to enjoy. With EDF creator Sandlot back at the helm, it's again looking the right sort of janky. Maybe.
One of the most copied mobile games ever is getting a bizarre Kinect adaptation. Doodle Jump will be available on Xbox Live Arcade this summer.