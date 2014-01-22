Earth Defense Force 2025 rolls out on February 18

Stop talking. Just shut up. Give your vocal chords a rest. They'll need it, as come February 18 they'll be screeching "EDF! EDF!" when Earth Defense Force 2025 launches on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Creator Sandlot is back at the helm for this one, and we were pretty pleased with what we played of it, so 2025 may be a fine send-off for this console generation's swarming giant insects.