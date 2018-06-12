Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Gasmoxia Grand Prix details revealed
Race on Nitros Oxide's home planet high above the land in the toxic atmosphere in this new Grand Prix with plenty of new content.
Check out some new footage of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy running on the powerful Xbox One X hardware.
Players will be getting a special extra challenge thrown in for the cross-platform release, which will also be coming to the PS4 version for free.
Excited players won't have to wait until July to get their hands on the collection.
So, about those PS1-era commercials...
The remake of the classic trilogy claimed the top spot during a busy period.
After a 2 week break due to E3, this weekly feature is back with all the game releases coming this week across all platforms.
Our crew chats with Vicarious Visions about Crash Bandicoot and the upcoming Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy!
The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is centered around reliving the old mascot's glory days, but Vicarious Visions has a surprise for fans of his kid sister.
It's time to look at Crash Bandicoot's third game, as Shacknews goes hands-on with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.