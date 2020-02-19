Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Gasmoxia Grand Prix details revealed Race on Nitros Oxide's home planet high above the land in the toxic atmosphere in this new Grand Prix with plenty of new content.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled fans just got a new Grand Prix season to rev their engines for.

Nitros Oxide is back in the newest season of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, which launch this week. Oxide has challenged Crash and his friends to an off-world battle on his home planet, Gasmoxia. So that's the battleground: the Gasmoxia Grand Prix.

During a decidedly toxic race, players will go head-to-head against one another on a track in Gasmoxia's atmosphere. Two different fast food chains are battling for supremacy there, and you'll be joining the hijinks soon enough. There are plenty of new goodies there as well, including new skins, karts, a new character, and a new track.

The new track is Drive-Thru Danger, which finds players zipping through twists and turns and shortcuts as they work to avoid dangers placed throughout by Nuclear Pizza and Toxic Burger. You'll get to hang out on this track while trying out the new character as well, Emperor Velo, who can be unlocked in the Nitro gauge.

Velo will offer additional Time Trial options as well as three new karts: the Velo Chopper, Galactic Cruiser, and Void Manta. There will also be a new selection of Pit Stop Items.

The Gasmoxia Grand Prix season is going live on Thursday, February 20 at 7 AM PT. Its addition to the game will mean the racer now has 8 Grand Prix seasons, 40 race tracks, 12 Battle Arenas, and over 50 characters afterward. If you're a Crash fan, that means you have plenty to look forward to. Be sure to stop by the comments and let us know if you'll be pulling up to race.