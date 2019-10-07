Control Ultimate Edition & Destruction AllStars are February's PS Plus games
PlayStation Plus subscribers will get Control Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars, and Concrete Genie for free in February.
Is Concrete Genie a masterpiece or does developer Pixelopus need to go back to the drawing board? Our review.
Concrete Genie has more than a single-player story to offer. It also has something special for PlayStation VR owners. Shacknews recently tried out Splotch and the Crystal Canvas.
Everything you need to know about Concrete Genie's release date and price on PlayStation 4.
Just a few months away from its release date, Shacknews goes hands-on with Sony and Pixelopus' upcoming artistic adventure, Concrete Genie.
Concrete Genie was already looking like a fun, creative, title, but this latest trailer really drives it home.
Next up on the Best of E3 docket is Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia, with the games that stood out to him at this year's show.
Concrete Genie was one of the most artistic games to hit E3 2018 this year. Shacknews went hands-on with this PlayStation 4 exclusive.
Developer Pixelopus is getting downright artistic with its next game, in which graffiti comes to life.