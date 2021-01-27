New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Control Ultimate Edition & Destruction AllStars are February's PS Plus games

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get Control Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars, and Concrete Genie for free in February.
Josh Hawkins
5

Every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get access to a slew of games that they can download and add to their libraries for free. This coming February, Sony is offering up Control Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie, and the upcoming action-packed sports title, Destruction AllStars.

The news about next month’s PS Plus games comes via a new post on the PlayStation Blog. According to the post, the games will all be available to download as of February 2, 2021.

Control Ultimate Edition caused quite a bit of a stir when it was originally announced, with Remedy’s third-person shooter getting quite a bit of negativity about how the studio was approaching the Ultimate Edition. Now, though, PS Plus users won’t have to worry about that at all, as the game will be available for free, so long as they keep their PS Plus subscription active. Control Ultimate Edition includes the base game, as well as the AWE and The Foundation expansions. Both PS4 and PS5 players will be able to download Control Ultimate Edition with an active PS Plus subscription.

Concrete Genie originally released in 2019, but that doesn’t change that it’s a worthy edition to any PlayStation gamer’s library. Developed by Pixelopus, we had some reservations in our review, but it does offer some thoughtful puzzles and gorgeous art styles. Concrete Genie also features PlayStation VR support. It will only be available as a PS4 game, though, so PS5 subscribers won’t be able to pick it up.

Another brand-new title to make its debut on PS Plus, Destruction AllStars will bring vehicle-based carnage to the PS5 this February. This was originally a PS5 launch title, but now Sony is bringing it to PS Plus subscribers for free—at least for the next two months. In Destruction AllStars, players duke it out in brutal vehicular combat in up to four different game modes. Timing, tactics, and skill are all important in this arena of carnage, so make sure you bring you’re A-game. Destruction AllStars will only be available to PS Plus subscribers on PS5.

It’s a good month for PS Plus games, and subscribers will want to download all these titles and check them out. For more PlayStation and PS Plus news, keep your browsers tuned in on Shacknews.

    January 27, 2021 9:50 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Control Ultimate Edition & Destruction AllStars are February's PS Plus games

      January 27, 2021 9:58 AM

      Damn that’s huge! It is very interesting to see how Sony has been killing it with PS Plus and Microsoft if killing it with Gamepass, I like how both companies are crafting their own strategy

        January 27, 2021 10:14 AM

        PS+ is like Games with Gold, but PS+ has offered better games. GamePass is like PS Now, but the latter is a streaming service rather than a download service.

          January 27, 2021 11:35 AM

          Now allows downloads of ps4 games

            January 27, 2021 11:39 AM

            You beat me to it, it’s amazing their marketing has never cleared this up

          January 27, 2021 11:39 AM

          Ps Now was a streaming service years ago, you can download games now, the service is actually rather good it just doesn’t offer Sony games day one

      January 27, 2021 10:37 AM

      thank the lord. i'm rushing through control on pc gamepass because i cancelled my sub and it's ending in like a week. lol. now i can relax and enjoy the game on my own time.

      i'll be losing 30fps on the ps5 but it's better than playing the game through gamestream and getting delayed bluetooth audio on my shieldTV. lol.

      January 27, 2021 10:48 AM

      This is confusing Josh.

      It will only be available as a PS4 game, though, so PS5 subscribers won’t be able to pick it up.

      There is no separate PS+ subscription for PS4 or PS5. Since PS4 games work on PS5 you imply that Concrete Genie will not be available to "PS5 subscribers". What does this mean?

