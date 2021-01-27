Control Ultimate Edition & Destruction AllStars are February's PS Plus games PlayStation Plus subscribers will get Control Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars, and Concrete Genie for free in February.

Every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get access to a slew of games that they can download and add to their libraries for free. This coming February, Sony is offering up Control Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie, and the upcoming action-packed sports title, Destruction AllStars.

The news about next month’s PS Plus games comes via a new post on the PlayStation Blog. According to the post, the games will all be available to download as of February 2, 2021.

Control Ultimate Edition caused quite a bit of a stir when it was originally announced, with Remedy’s third-person shooter getting quite a bit of negativity about how the studio was approaching the Ultimate Edition. Now, though, PS Plus users won’t have to worry about that at all, as the game will be available for free, so long as they keep their PS Plus subscription active. Control Ultimate Edition includes the base game, as well as the AWE and The Foundation expansions. Both PS4 and PS5 players will be able to download Control Ultimate Edition with an active PS Plus subscription.

Concrete Genie originally released in 2019, but that doesn’t change that it’s a worthy edition to any PlayStation gamer’s library. Developed by Pixelopus, we had some reservations in our review, but it does offer some thoughtful puzzles and gorgeous art styles. Concrete Genie also features PlayStation VR support. It will only be available as a PS4 game, though, so PS5 subscribers won’t be able to pick it up.

Another brand-new title to make its debut on PS Plus, Destruction AllStars will bring vehicle-based carnage to the PS5 this February. This was originally a PS5 launch title, but now Sony is bringing it to PS Plus subscribers for free—at least for the next two months. In Destruction AllStars, players duke it out in brutal vehicular combat in up to four different game modes. Timing, tactics, and skill are all important in this arena of carnage, so make sure you bring you’re A-game. Destruction AllStars will only be available to PS Plus subscribers on PS5.

It’s a good month for PS Plus games, and subscribers will want to download all these titles and check them out. For more PlayStation and PS Plus news, keep your browsers tuned in on Shacknews.