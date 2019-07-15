Dirt 5 Playgrounds hands-on: User-created chaos
We got a chance to spend some time with Dirt 5's Playground mode that allows players to build and play arena events.
We got a chance to spend some time with Dirt 5's Playground mode that allows players to build and play arena events.
More than a decade after the release of the original cult hit, Codemasters is ready to bring back GRID, and has a new gameplay trailer to show it off.
Codemasters is back with the newest version of their rally sim and the Shacknews Stream Team has aspirations of driving among the world's best. Spoilers: these guys can't drive.
The breakthrough rally simulation hit will be getting a sequel in 2019.
Codemasters appears to have another gem on their hands with the latest entry in their Formula 1 simulation series.
Codemasters latest arcade racer picks up the ranked online mode its fans have been waiting for.