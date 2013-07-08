New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Certain Affinity

Halo 4 getting sporty with Champions DLC in August

Question: do you intend to be playing Halo 4's multiplayer in August? If so, you may be interested in the new DLC maps, mode and skins coming August 20. If not, you know, scroll down to read a story about a dog that reminded a wayward soul of the power of love by by barking when he got a frag in Quake, or something.

Halo 4 Forge preview: building traits

Halo 4 brings back a fan-favorite mode: Forge. Fans will be happy to know that developer Certain Affinity has aimed for a greater sense of user-friendliness this time around.

Field Report: Halo Anniversary

We look at Microsoft's ten year 'celebration' of the original Halo with a Field Report on Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. Does it remind us of the good old days or prove nostalgia isn't what it used to be?

Crimson Alliance announced for XBLA

Certain Affinity has announced Crimson Alliance, an XBLA action/RPG due this summer. It comes complete with character classes, skill trees, and offline or Xbox Live co-op.

