Halo 4 getting sporty with Champions DLC in August

Question: do you intend to be playing Halo 4's multiplayer in August? If so, you may be interested in the new DLC maps, mode and skins coming August 20. If not, you know, scroll down to read a story about a dog that reminded a wayward soul of the power of love by by barking when he got a frag in Quake, or something.