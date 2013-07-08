Certain Affinity tasked with 'further evolving' Halo Infinite
The Austin-based studio will be getting more involved with Halo Infinite's ongoing development.
Question: do you intend to be playing Halo 4's multiplayer in August? If so, you may be interested in the new DLC maps, mode and skins coming August 20. If not, you know, scroll down to read a story about a dog that reminded a wayward soul of the power of love by by barking when he got a frag in Quake, or something.
Halo 4's "Castle" map pack is coming April 8, bringing three new maps and a 6v6 playlist with a focus on team objectives and vehicular combat.
Halo 4 brings back a fan-favorite mode: Forge. Fans will be happy to know that developer Certain Affinity has aimed for a greater sense of user-friendliness this time around.
Halo 4's Forge mode expands upon its predecessor, including new environments creators will get to play with.
Certain Affinity is working on Halo 4's "Forge" mode, and detailed some new features coming to this iteration.
Age of Booty is coming to mobile platforms soon, offering new content, changes based on player feedback, and social networking features.
We look at Microsoft's ten year 'celebration' of the original Halo with a Field Report on Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. Does it remind us of the good old days or prove nostalgia isn't what it used to be?
Certain Affinity has announced Crimson Alliance, an XBLA action/RPG due this summer. It comes complete with character classes, skill trees, and offline or Xbox Live co-op.