EVE Galaxy Conquest 4X strategy mobile spinoff revealed at EVE Fanfest 2023
Developed by CCP Shanghai, EVE Galaxy Conquest brings the MMO's space battles to a 4X strategy format, with a soft launch on mobile planned for Q4 2023.
The next major chapter of EVE Online will have the EVE players siding with pirates to sow chaos or empires to put them down across the star systems.
EVE Online's Project Discovery has allowed real-world scientists to team up with EVE players in the development of credible research on COVID-19.
100 staff members were let go from CCP's 370 with one office closing and another up for sale.
CCP announced at EVE Fanfest over the weekend that the upcoming summer update, Kronos, will kick off much more frequent updates.
EVE Online fans are currently in Iceland, enjoying Fanfest. There, they've been able to get their hands on the latest build of VR darling EVE Valkyrie.
Today, CCP has announced that it has canceled World of Darkness, and will be cutting 56 jobs from its Atlanta studio. "The decision to end the World of Darkness MMO project is one of the hardest I've ever had to make," CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson said in a statement.
Perhaps the most high-profile game for Oculus Rift is EVE: Valkyrie. A small team at CCP worked on a quick demo showcasing space combat in VR, but...