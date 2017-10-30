New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

CCP's World of Darkness MMO canceled

Today, CCP has announced that it has canceled World of Darkness, and will be cutting 56 jobs from its Atlanta studio. "The decision to end the World of Darkness MMO project is one of the hardest I've ever had to make," CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson said in a statement.

