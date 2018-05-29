Call of Duty Endowment helped 11,661 veterans find work in 2019
In what Activision is calling its charitable arm's biggest year ever, Call of Duty Endowment helped over 11,000 veterans find gainful employment in 2019.
In what Activision is calling its charitable arm's biggest year ever, Call of Duty Endowment helped over 11,000 veterans find gainful employment in 2019.
Activision is looking to raise some extra money for the Call of Duty Endowment charity and is doing so by offering a special limited-supply vehicle in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.
In an effort to support the Call of Duty Endowment charity, Activision is adding a special DLC pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.
Call of Duty Endowment is coming off its biggest year ever and is halfway to its goal of helping 100,000 veterans find work before 2024. Shacknews recently reached out to CODE Director Dan Goldenberg to learn more.
Pick up this pack of goodies to help a veteran out.
All proceeds for the $5 expansion go toward the Call of Duty Endowment's effort to support vets.
Activision has announced plans to donate $3 million to the Call of Duty Endowment, which funds training and job placement for military veterans.