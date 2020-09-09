COD-themed cosmetics pack for Tony Hawk 1+2 supports veterans The United Pack supporting the Call of Duty Endowment offers exclusive items for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2's Create-A-Skater mode with 100% of the net proceeds benefiting veterans.

Gamers who are waist-deep into Activision’s reborn arcade skating classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will be happy to know that a new cosmetics pack containing items for use in the Create-A-Skater mode is now available. Even better, this new pack will see one hundred percent of Activision’s net proceeds going to the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit organization that offers grants to charities that help place veterans into jobs. Available now for $4.99, the United Pack features art from Ricardo Gonzalez that is inspired by traditional camo patterns.

This tie-dye design, known as "United", was designed by Ricardo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez created a unique tie-dye design he refers to as “United” after hearing about the Call of Duty Endowment and its partnership with Activision. Tie-dye isn’t the only pattern featured in the United Pack. The Create-a-Skater bundle also includes traditional military camo, as an homage to the Endowment’s impact for veterans. The full contents of the pack include:

United T-Shirt

United Pants

United Wheel Set

United Hat

United Beanie

Two United Camo Decks (One Tie-Dye; One Traditional Camo)

In addition to purchasing the United Pack for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, folks who wish to offer support to the Call of Duty Endowment and the mission it serves can learn more at its official website. Those looking for more on the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remake can browse one of our helpful guides to combos and tricks.