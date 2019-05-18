Treyarch video celebrates 10 years since COD: Black Ops reveal
The Call of Duty developer posted to their website a recap looking at the journey that started a decade ago.
The Call of Duty developer posted to their website a recap looking at the journey that started a decade ago.
Next year's Call of Duty is reported to be under massive restructuring as Activision relieves Raven and Sledgehammer of leadership role.
Black Ops 4 fans can check out Operation Spectre Rising, which is teeming with free content, right now.
Breaking the trend of sparse discounts for the franchise, Activision is now selling a diced-up version of Black Ops 4 to PC players at a lower price.
Beware if you're streaming your Black Ops exploits.
The streamers will be facing off in the new Blackout mode and it'll be streaming on Twitch for the world to see.
We finally get a look at how Treyarch is blending CoD history with the popular battle royale game mode.
Treyarch's latest Black Ops entry gets the red carpet (or maybe just a cheap area rug) treatment on PC.
The boys from Treyarch are back in town with a beta for one of the most anticipated games of 2018. Tune in for a chance to win a key to the limited access beta on PS4.
Get your hands on Treyarch’s newest creation in early August.