New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: California

California to reimburse ESA for Supreme Court legal fees

The state of California has agreed to reimburse the Entertainment Software Association $950,000 for its Supreme Court battle, and the ESA has announced it will put a portion into a new initiative to teach underserved communities important job skills.

Hello, Meet Lola