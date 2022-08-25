Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

California ban on sales of new gas-powered vehicles takes effect in 2035

Over the next 13 years, car manufacturers in California will need to phase out production of gas-powered vehicles.
Sam Chandler
The state of California has taken another step towards eliminating gas-powered vehicles. By the time 2035 rolls around, the state plans to have no more gas-powered vehicles sold new. In order to achieve this, automobile manufacturers will need to hit specific, battery or hydrogen-powered vehicle manufacturing targets over the next 13 years.

Reported on by CNBC on August 25, 2022, California has banned the sale of new gas-powered vehicles starting in 2035. Another milestone manufacturers will need to keep in mind is 2026. By this date, 35 percent of new vehicles should be battery or hydrogen-powered. By 2030, this number must rise to 68 percent.

This new law was voted in unanimously by the California Air Resources Board, with the state pushing to curb greenhouse gas emissions. While new cars must not use gas-powered engines, users are still able to purchase, sell, and drive combustion engine vehicles. This should hopefully have a major impact on the state’s emissions and could see other states follow suit. By moving to no new gas-powered engines by 2035, California is working to hit the state’s 100% renewable target which is set for 2045.

This new law, along with the U.S. Energy Department loaning GM $2.5 billion for battery manufacturing, is positioning the United States to lead the way toward a cleaner, more environmentally friendly means of transportation. In places like California, which is frequently hit with fires, a reduction in emissions will no doubt result in cleaner air and safer living standards.

On the other side of the renewable and environmentally friendly conversation is Apple. In 2020, the company pledged to move towards better renewable practices, with a goal to become carbon neutral by 2030.

With major technology companies and governments taking steps to improve on emissions and renewables, the future is starting to look a little bit brighter. Here’s hoping that more companies follow suit. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Electric Vehicles page for more information on EVs.

