Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

U.S. Energy Department to loan GM $2.5 billion for battery manufacturing

General Motors and LG Energy Solutions are constructing battery cell facilities with the help of the U.S. government.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
General Motors
2

It is taking the combined efforts of business and government to help facilitate a shift to cleaner, renewable energy. The latest efforts being made out of the United States is via the Energy Department which is set to loan $2.5 billion dollars to a venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions. The joint venture will focus on constructing facilities used to create battery cells.

Pictured is a Chevrolet Blazer EV. US Energy Department loans GM $2.5 billion

Source: General Motors

Reported on by David Shepardson of Reuters on July 25, 2022, the U.S. Energy Department plans to loan $2.5 billion to the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, known as Ultium Cells LLC. The manufacturing plants will be in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan and will oversee the creation of lithium-ion cells and, according to Ultium, will create “more than 5,000 new high-tech jobs”.

Back in 2009, the U.S. government bailed out General Motors. A report from Reuters from 2014 notes that the government spent “about $50 billion” to bail out the company after its bankruptcy, which resulted in the government losing $11.2 billion dollars.

More recently, President Biden attended the GM Factory Zero inauguration in 2021 where he credited GM CEO Mary Barra for “electrifying the entire auto industry.” Fred Lambert of Eletrek wrote an op-ed about how this is quantifiably incorrect, noting that “GM backed Donald Trump’s effort to curtail California’s right to implement stricter emission standards,” standards that would force General Motors to create more electric vehicles.

While this loan of $2.5 billion means that GM and LG are investing more than $7 billion into the battery cell plants, it’s also important to note the track record of General Motors. The company has also dumped its stake in Ohio-based EV start-up, Lordstown Motors. It would appear that with this government loan, Lordstown Motors has some large competition coming to the area.

Though the push toward cleaner, more environmentally friendly energy and vehicles is needed, it does come at various costs. Hopefully the new manufacturing plants will see GM deliver more than the 26 EVs it shipped in Q4 2021. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on electric vehicle technology.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 25, 2022 7:30 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, U.S. Energy Department to loan GM $2.5 billion for battery manufacturing

    • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 25, 2022 7:53 PM

      Pretty annoying they’re pandering to GM like that. But also, I hope we get more EVs.

    • aldraek legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 25, 2022 8:41 PM

      This is part of the push for EVs and to make America less dependent on foreign oil right? Although I would like to see some money going to American solar manufacturing since all of it is being built in China right now

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 25, 2022 8:45 PM

      I prefer this to foreign owned factories. GM paid back their last bailout, mostly.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 25, 2022 8:51 PM

      Oh, and on the subject of shitty EV track records from GM we can't forget EV1 and their horrible decision to partner with Nikola the founder of which has been indicted for fraud, not to mention the Lordstown stuff is pretty much completely dead in the water, having burned down their prototypes (literally).

      BUT, this partnership is just expanding the technology that has already had some success. Hopefully LG will sort out their manufacturing issues and we won't have another complete recall.

      I would say Tesla has the more powerful partnership with Panasonic and CATL.

Hello, Meet Lola