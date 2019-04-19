Burnout Paradise Remastered zooms to Nintendo Switch this June
The Switch edition of Burnout Paradise Remastered is burning rubber to make it to the console by summer.
The Switch edition of Burnout Paradise Remastered is burning rubber to make it to the console by summer.
The original Burnout Paradise's game servers are shutting down this August, so get in your playtime while you can.
Return to Paradise City in an upcoming remaster that will hit PS4 and Xbox One this March.
A reckless rumor based on a Brazillian retail listing may have given away some pretty exciting news.
Super Mario and the raving Rabbids doesn't make much sense on paper. Here are ideas for other Nintendo mash-ups that could work better.
Developer Three Fields Entertainment has not elaborated yet on what style of Burnout game will be used.
Dangerous Golf is to golf what Burnout was to simulation driving games.
"Criterion is just 17 people these days," Criterion creative director Alex Ward said. Apparently, most of the studio moved to Ghost Games, leaving just a "small team" behind to work at Criterion.
Criterion Games has become synonymous with excellent racing games. However, the studio behind Burnout appears to be moving onto something completely different.
It's been four years since we've seen a proper Burnout game from Criterion. Fans who fear that the team has abandoned its beloved series can rest their minds a bit.