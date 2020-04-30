Burnout Paradise Remastered zooms to Nintendo Switch this June The Switch edition of Burnout Paradise Remastered is burning rubber to make it to the console by summer.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is heading out on the highway to make it over to a Switch system near you. After EA announced lat month that it would be coming to the portable system, now it's official: the Switch version will be releasing this summer.

The Burnout Remastered port will include the original game as well as eight DLC packs, and it will be glossed up to run at 60 frames per second with high-resolution textures as well as pinch-and-pull map control with usage of the Nintendo Switch touchscreen. Players can drive solo, with up to eight players in multiplayer online as well as local co-op.

Take it from EA's original post, which lined things out as such:

"The Burnout franchise races onto Nintendo Switch for the first time ever in 2020! With its arrival, racers will be able to wreak havoc in Paradise City wherever they want, adding yet another dimension to the ease of play and thrill of this action racing classic. All eight main DLC packs, all cars, all the arcadey fun – and for the first time ever – all available on the go."

The game will officially debut on June 19 and will run $49.99, with preorders already open on the Nintendo eShop. Be sure to let us know if you'll be partaking in the arcade action in the comments below.