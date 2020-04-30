New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Burnout Paradise Remastered zooms to Nintendo Switch this June

The Switch edition of Burnout Paradise Remastered is burning rubber to make it to the console by summer.

Brittany Vincent
10

Burnout Paradise Remastered is heading out on the highway to make it over to a Switch system near you. After EA announced lat month that it would be coming to the portable system, now it's official: the Switch version will be releasing this summer.

The Burnout Remastered port will include the original game as well as eight DLC packs, and it will be glossed up to run at 60 frames per second with high-resolution textures as well as pinch-and-pull map control with usage of the Nintendo Switch touchscreen. Players can drive solo, with up to eight players in multiplayer online as well as local co-op.

Take it from EA's original post, which lined things out as such:

"The Burnout franchise races onto Nintendo Switch for the first time ever in 2020! With its arrival, racers will be able to wreak havoc in Paradise City wherever they want, adding yet another dimension to the ease of play and thrill of this action racing classic. All eight main DLC packs, all cars, all the arcadey fun – and for the first time ever – all available on the go."

The game will officially debut on June 19 and will run $49.99, with preorders already open on the Nintendo eShop. Be sure to let us know if you'll be partaking in the arcade action in the comments below. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 30, 2020 9:30 AM

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 30, 2020 9:31 AM

      $50!!!

    • OverloadUT legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 30, 2020 10:01 AM

      Oh fuck yes

    • Hoax legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 30, 2020 10:03 AM

      https://www.amazon.com/Burnout-Paradise-Remastered-Online-Game/dp/B07QGVS1S8 3buckaroos currently on PEEZEEE

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 30, 2020 10:27 AM

      I understand with Burnout you are typically always full throttle, but how do other racing games work on the switch without a real trigger?

      • Hoax legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 30, 2020 10:36 AM

        I think its mostly arcade racers that don't need it /mariokart and the racing game aficionados are on pc/ps4/xbone where the bulk of the more "realistic" franchises are (f1,project cars,grand turismo,forza...).

        I don't know if there are even peripherals on switch.
        It has its own niche I guess but I guess you could just use length of button press, and trigger as gears or something.

      • electroly moderator legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        April 30, 2020 10:42 AM

        pulse width modulation

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 30, 2020 11:17 AM

        They don't really. I don't think there are any sim/analog-based racers on Switch.

    • skinlab133 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 30, 2020 10:31 AM

      give it to meeeeeeeeeeee

    • MPLStagger
      reply
      April 30, 2020 10:40 AM

      So wait we can have Burnout Paradise remastered on the Switch but otherwise it stays on fuckin Origin? This fuckin sucks

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 30, 2020 10:40 AM

        it's on consoles now right? $20 on xbone and PS4.

        • MPLStagger
          reply
          April 30, 2020 10:42 AM

          Still only on Origin on PC. Burnout Paradise Ultimate Box is 20 bucks sans Origin.

          • MPLStagger
            reply
            April 30, 2020 11:16 AM

            Don't listen to this fucker, Burnout Paradise remastered and Titanfall 2 just went down to 2.99. I'm on Origin now.

      • creepjacked legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 30, 2020 10:54 AM

        I think the only major difference is the addition of surf island for PC, which didn’t previously have it (also I think the motorcycles and day/night cycle). Otherwise the graphics aren’t terribly different, or I didn’t notice much difference.

        I fucking adore the game though, so I’ll buy it for every platform when the price drops enough.

