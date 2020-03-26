Burnout Paradise Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch
Get ready for Burnout Paradise Remastered to race to Nintendo Switch in 2020.
Get ready, racers, because Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020. The announcement was made as part of today’s surprise Nintendo Direct Mini. Please watch the official trailer below.
What’s even better about this release is that, according to a post by EA, players are getting the full Burnout Paradise experience with this release, including all DLC and cars.
Burnout Paradise Remastered was only one big announcement from the Nintendo Direct Mini today. Be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch coverage on Shacknews for more, and the 2020 video game release dates calendar to keep tabs on what’s coming out soon, including when Burnout Paradise Remastered gets an official release date for Nintendo Switch.
-
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Burnout Paradise Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch