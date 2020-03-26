New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Burnout Paradise Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch

Get ready for Burnout Paradise Remastered to race to Nintendo Switch in 2020.
Bill Lavoy
2

Get ready, racers, because Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020. The announcement was made as part of today’s surprise Nintendo Direct Mini. Please watch the official trailer below.

What’s even better about this release is that, according to a post by EA, players are getting the full Burnout Paradise experience with this release, including all DLC and cars.

Burnout Paradise Remastered was only one big announcement from the Nintendo Direct Mini today. Be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch coverage on Shacknews for more, and the 2020 video game release dates calendar to keep tabs on what’s coming out soon, including when Burnout Paradise Remastered gets an official release date for Nintendo Switch.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

