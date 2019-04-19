Burnout Paradise Remastered zooms to Nintendo Switch this June
The Switch edition of Burnout Paradise Remastered is burning rubber to make it to the console by summer.
The original Burnout Paradise's game servers are shutting down this August, so get in your playtime while you can.
No John today, so we spend an hour roasting him before talking about games that other people seem to love, but we don't.
Return to Paradise City in an upcoming remaster that will hit PS4 and Xbox One this March.
A reckless rumor based on a Brazillian retail listing may have given away some pretty exciting news.