BloodRayne & its sequel get enhanced PC editions under Ziggurat Interactive
Ziggurat and Terminal Reality have come together to spruce up the third-person vampire horror titles BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2.
Those looking for a BloodRayne revival got their wish with 2011's BloodRayne: Betrayal on Xbox 360 and PS3. Now the game is ready to slice its way onto Steam.
PlayStation Plus is getting a Dust 514 beta, alongside other additions like Outland and BloodRayne Betrayal.
Sony has announced that this week, more PS2 Classics will be added to the PS Store: BloodRayne, Raiden III, and Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland.
Wondering whether or not Sony's upcoming PSN Play event will require timed-exclusivity much like Microsoft's XBLA promotions, Shacknews contacts the developers involved in each upcoming title.
Sony has announced its own annual downloadable promotion program, complete with a free game offer, discounts for Plus subscribers, and bonus content for each game in the set.
BloodRayne: Betrayal is coming to PlayStation 3 on August 30, and Xbox 360 on August 31, the publisher announced today. It will cost $15, and is being developed by WayForward.