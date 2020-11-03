BloodRayne & its sequel get enhanced PC editions under Ziggurat Interactive Ziggurat and Terminal Reality have come together to spruce up the third-person vampire horror titles BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2.

Back in 2002, Terminal Reality launched the first BloodRayne: A third person action game in which players take on the role of a half-vampire femme fatale working for a society that hunts down supernatural threats. The game spawned a franchise of further titles, comics, and even a movie. Now, Ziggurat Interactive has come together with the developers at Terminal Reality to upgrade the games that started it all with BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut on PC.

The enhanced versions of these two games were announced for PC on November 3, 2020. Both BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut can be found on Steam, as well as on GOG. Set to launch on November 20, 2020, the games have been optimized for play on Windows 10, but feature a number of other enhancements as well, including support for up to 4K resolution, rendering with up to 4x anti-aliasing, upscaled cinematics, gamepad support, lighting and other graphical engine improvements, and more.

Both BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 have received a wealth of updates to make them look sleek on modern systems even as players explore the brutal action of the classic games.

The BloodRayne games are part of an ongoing effort by Ziggurat Interactive to bring classic gaming titles to modern gamers with meaningful upgrades and updates. Between the likes of Ziggurat Retro First Fridays and other releases in between like Krush Kill ‘N Destroy, the publisher has been quite busy bringing a library of good games back together. The BloodRayne series in particular was a major pickup for the group, according to Ziggurat Interactive President Wade Rosen.

“The response was tremendous when we announced that we had taken over stewardship of the BloodRayne series,” said Rosen “Fans have been asking what’s next for the series, and now we're excited to show off the great work that’s been done by Terminal Reality on the first two titles.”

If you want to get down on some Nazi and supernatural slaying vampire goodness, the BloodRayne: Terminal Cut editions will be available on November 20 on Steam and GOG.