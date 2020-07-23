Ziggurat Interactive launching Krush Kill 'N Destroy on Steam The classic sci-fi-RTS and its sequel are available now on Steam.

One of the most popular real-time strategy games of the 90s was Krush Kill ‘N Destroy. This post-apocalyptic title saw players overseeing intense battles between humans, mutants, and robots. Released during a time when RTS games were some of the most popular on the market, KKnD also spawned a sequel. It’s been announced that Ziggurat Interactive, a company that specializes in bringing retro games to modern platforms, are launching Krush Kill ‘N Destroy and Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire on Steam.

It had been recently announced that the KKnD series would be making its way to PC, but with no release date set. Well, we know when the games will be released, and it’s today! Both Krush Kill ‘N Destroy and Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire are available now on Steam. These titles were brought to PC by Ziggurat Interactive, a publisher that specializes in getting older titles onto modern day platforms. As the medium grows and new hardware is released, the concept of game preservation becomes more important.

Titled Krush Kill ‘N Destroy Xtreme, the PC port is a graphical upgrade from the 90s release. Players will be able to command over 50 units as factions fight over oil, a highly sought-after resource. “The KKnD series is a hallmark of the golden age of RTS titles, and we’re overjoyed to now make it available to a wider audience via Steam, said Michael Devine, SVP of Business Development at Ziggurat Interactive. He goes on to say that this move is just the beginning of a complete re-introduction of this wonderful franchise.” Could the publisher be planning to develop brand new titles in the KKnD franchise?

Those interested in jumping into Krush Kill ‘N Destroy Xtreme can do so right now on Steam. For more on Ziggurat, you can visit the company’s official website. Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest news around the gaming world.