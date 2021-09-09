ShackStream: Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites with WayForward

Okay, I’m not gonna lie, today’s stream is going to suck. Suck all the blood out of its victims, that is! Hey-o! Today we’re hosting a very special livestream with a very special guest studio. To help celebrate the launch of Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites across a cavalcade of consoles, we’re going to be playing the game and chatting with a guest or two from WayForward about it all. We’ve even got some PC and Switch keys to give away!

Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is an updated version of the original Betrayal that features polished graphics and a brand-new voice cast that includes Laura Bailey and Troy Baker on its roster. We’ll be playing on the PS5 version today as we chat with the devs and even take some questions from the audience!

Everything goes down at 4:00 p.m. PT/ 7:00 p.m. ET today over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You’re welcome to head over there to join in on the conversation, and get a chance at winning a copy of the game. But, for those who don’t want to leave the warm, glowing comfort of our website, you can catch all the bloody action in the embedded player above.

