Annapurna Interactive partners with Blendo Games to publish sneaky FPS Skin Deep
Skin Deep promises a subversive approach to the usual first-person shooter affair and will now fall under the Annapurna banner for its release on PC.
Skin Deep promises a subversive approach to the usual first-person shooter affair and will now fall under the Annapurna banner for its release on PC.
You're outnumbered, outgunned, and have no shoes in this latest game from Blendo.
Big ships engaged in big space battles. What more could you want?
Blendo Games is at it again with a new VR game. In space!
When you have a top-of-the-line hacking deck armed with a 56.6k modem and a staggering 256k RAM, it means just one thing: you answer only to the highest bidder.
Blendo Games brought their hack-tastic Cyberpunk title, Quadrilateral Cowboy, to IndieCade. Creator Brendon Chung briefly speaks to Shacknews and shows us how important learning is when it comes to hacking into secure facilities.
While Thirty Flights of Loving was the sequel to Gravity Bone, it actually started first as a prototype for Gravity Bone. Developer Blendo games has released a video showing off the early version before it set Thirty Flights aside and oh, it's quite different. You can blast away with a submachinegun, for starters.
Blendo Games is in the spotlight this week for the newest Humble Bundle, with four games from the indie developer available in the tradition pay-what-you-want model we have all come to know and love.
You should play Blendo Games' Thirty Flights of Loving, which has none of the usual cruft and nonsense of video game stories but tells a delightful story in an awfully exciting way. Blendo launched the sequel to its splendid Gravity Bone for PC last night, so hop to it.
The commercial sequel to delightful "video game short story" Gravity Bone has been unveiled with screenshots and a trailer. The PC game will initially be available only to supporters of the Kickstarter campaign for podcast Idle Thumbs.