All Stories Tagged: Big Huge Games

DomiNations Impressions: Conquering History

DomiNations is a free-to-play world history themed real-time strategy game for mobile devices, designed by Brian Reynolds and Tim Train, of Civilization 2 fame. Together, they're bring back Big Huge Games, and its debut game is bringing historical strategy to millions of mobile gamers worldwide. We go hands-on with the soon to release iOS release of the game.

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition coming to Steam in June

Microsoft Studios is set to remaster the classic real-time strategy game Rise of Nations on PC this June. The studio announced that Rise of Nations: Extended Edition will pack in the original game, as well as its Thrones & Patriots expansion for $19.99 on Steam.

Copernicus MMO 'wasn't fun,' studio head reveals

A new feature at Boston Magazine examines the demise of 38 Studios, talking with founder Curt Schilling and other ex-employees. In an honest appraisal, Schilling admits that the company's MMO Copernicus "wasn't fun."

