Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning gets September 2020 release date & 2021 expansion
Not only are we getting a full remake of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning this September, but a full DLC expansion is coming next year.
Not only are we getting a full remake of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning this September, but a full DLC expansion is coming next year.
DomiNations is a free-to-play world history themed real-time strategy game for mobile devices, designed by Brian Reynolds and Tim Train, of Civilization 2 fame. Together, they're bring back Big Huge Games, and its debut game is bringing historical strategy to millions of mobile gamers worldwide. We go hands-on with the soon to release iOS release of the game.
Big Huge Games, best known for their Rise of Nations series, has announced a brand-new free-to-play mobile game coming to iOS and Android some time next year.
Microsoft Studios is set to remaster the classic real-time strategy game Rise of Nations on PC this June. The studio announced that Rise of Nations: Extended Edition will pack in the original game, as well as its Thrones & Patriots expansion for $19.99 on Steam.
The 38 Studios auction took place this week, and Rhode Island failed to find a buyer for both the rights to make a Kingdoms of Amalur sequel, and the spin-off MMO Project Copernicus.
A new feature at Boston Magazine examines the demise of 38 Studios, talking with founder Curt Schilling and other ex-employees. In an honest appraisal, Schilling admits that the company's MMO Copernicus "wasn't fun."
EA Labels president Frank Gibaeu says the company would "love to be a partner" for a potential sequel to Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.
Epic Games has become a white knight to most of the Big Huge Games developers laid off in the 38 Studios collapse, taking on the management team and dubbing the new group Epic Baltimore.
A sequel to Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was in "pre-production" before developer Big Huge Games was effectively shut down late last week.
Curt Schilling has criticized Rhode Island's role in 38 Studios' recent problems, claiming that the state economic board reneged on a deal and Governor Chafee's remarks ruined a potentially lucrative sequel deal for Reckoning.