Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning gets September 2020 release date & 2021 expansion Not only are we getting a full remake of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning this September, but a full DLC expansion is coming next year.

It was rumored for quite a bit that the well-liked, but ill-fated Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning would be remade and released under THQ Nordic’s banner. That rumor seems to be true and now we have further confirmed details about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, including a release date in September 2020 and confirmation of new DLC coming alongside the original story in 2021.

THQ Nordic officially announced Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on Twitter and with a new YouTube trailer on July 7, 2020. The official announcement was purely cinematic and did not show any gameplay at this time, though it did reveal key details about the upcoming remake. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be launching on September 8, 2020 via PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on Steam for PC. That’s not all. Alongside the remake of Kingdom of Amalur’s original story, there is more content for the game in the works. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesword is the name of the expansion content that will be coming to the game, slated for release as DLC sometime in 2021.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was an interesting combination of entertainment industry names. It brought together an incredible array of talents which included Elder Scrolls 3 and 4 Designer Ken Rolston, Forgotten Realms’ R.A. Salvatore on narrative and lore design, Spawn creator Todd MacFarlane on artwork, and legendary video game composer Grant Kirkhope on the soundtrack. The game did arguably well among critics and fans, but still fell far short of its lofty sales goals. Though it got past 1.2 million copies sold at the time, it was reported in 2012 that the game needed to sell 3 million just to break even on its expenses.

Nonetheless, the game had plenty of fans and the IP was snapped up by THQ Nordic back in 2018, its new life under the publisher and developer Kaiko now coming to fruition. With Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, old fans and newcomers alike not only have a chance to re-explore this interesting piece of gaming history, but see more out of it with the expansion coming next year.

As we get closer to the September 2020 release date, stay tuned for further news and updates on the upcoming Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and its 2021 DLC expansion, Fatesworn.