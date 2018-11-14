Telltale's Batman may be getting DLC & a bundled 'Shadows Edition'
It would appear that a bundled version of the Batman Telltale series could be coming to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, complete with DLC.
The liquidation is also pulling the rug out from under former employees again.
Former Telltale CEO Kevin Bruner was ousted in 2017, but shares his love for what the studio accomplished.
Telltale is celebrating Batman Day by bringing its second season to a new platform, while discounting the whole series on PC.
Meet Telltale's version of Harley Quinn, as the plot starts to thicken in the second episode of Batman: The Enemy Within.
John Doe aka Joker will be watching your every move in this new season.
Step behind the cowl again later this year when Batman returns for more nocturnal detective work, courtesy of Telltale Games.
Episode 1 is now available for free on Steam.
The fourth episode of Batman: The Telltale Series is scheduled to launch next week, and judging by its launch trailer, we're sure it'll put a smile on your face.
Gotham City is reeling after the events of the second episode of Batman: The Telltale Series, and in the third episode's launch trailer, nothing appears to be going Bruce's way.