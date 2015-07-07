Skullgirls IP holder cuts ties with Lab Zero Games
The controversy surrounding Lab Zero Games and Mike Zaimont has proven too much for Skullgirls IP owner Autumn Games to handle, as they have now officially cut ties.
Lab Zero Games has brought its sleekly animated fighter to PlayStation 4 with a slew of new features. Does this director's cut of sorts still hold up against the original? Our impressions.
Skullgirls Encore is getting one of its most unique combatants yet today, with the addition of pro wrestler extraordinaire, Beowulf.
Eliza walks like an Egyptian onto Skullgirls Encore this coming Tuesday.
Skullgirls will make its way to PS4 and Vita, with Lab Zero debuting new characters at Evo.
Skullgirls on Xbox 360 is in the middle of making the transition to Skullgirls Encore, but a new title update's arrival has left the game in a nearly-unplayable state, since the accompanying compatibility pack is currently running through Microsoft.
The humongous hulk of harmony, Big Band, will bring a male presence to Skullgirls Encore for the first time this Tuesday when arrives in a free update on PS3 and PC.
Lab Zero Games are some merry pranksters, debuting a new Skullgirls Encore character named Fukua, a clear palette-swap of Filia, in what's pretty clearly an April Fools joke. Isn't it?
With its publisher woes behind them, Skullgirls is ready to return to the console arena. Skullgirls Encore will hit PlayStation 3 on Tuesday, February 11, with the Xbox Live Arcade version to release shortly after.
Whether on a physical keyboard or a pocket phone screen, it seems typing is one of 2013's biggest crazes. Why, I'm typing these words right now! Video games are catching onto this retro trend too, as Sega dropped The Typing of the Dead Overkill, and now Skullgirls is joining in. The fighting game's getting a new mode, 'The Typing of the Skullgirls Encore,' which has players typing phrases to pull off Super moves.