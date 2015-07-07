Skullgirls teaches typing with 'Typing of the Skullgirls' mode

Whether on a physical keyboard or a pocket phone screen, it seems typing is one of 2013's biggest crazes. Why, I'm typing these words right now! Video games are catching onto this retro trend too, as Sega dropped The Typing of the Dead Overkill, and now Skullgirls is joining in. The fighting game's getting a new mode, 'The Typing of the Skullgirls Encore,' which has players typing phrases to pull off Super moves.