New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Autumn Games

Skullgirls Encore debuts palette-swap Fukua

Lab Zero Games are some merry pranksters, debuting a new Skullgirls Encore character named Fukua, a clear palette-swap of Filia, in what's pretty clearly an April Fools joke. Isn't it?

Skullgirls Encore re-enters PS3 arena on February 11

With its publisher woes behind them, Skullgirls is ready to return to the console arena. Skullgirls Encore will hit PlayStation 3 on Tuesday, February 11, with the Xbox Live Arcade version to release shortly after.

Skullgirls teaches typing with 'Typing of the Skullgirls' mode

Whether on a physical keyboard or a pocket phone screen, it seems typing is one of 2013's biggest crazes. Why, I'm typing these words right now! Video games are catching onto this retro trend too, as Sega dropped The Typing of the Dead Overkill, and now Skullgirls is joining in. The fighting game's getting a new mode, 'The Typing of the Skullgirls Encore,' which has players typing phrases to pull off Super moves.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola