Could ray-tracing be on the way for Source 2 games like Half-Life: Alyx?
Code from a recent Artifact beta update suggests Valve may be playing around with ray-tracing and RTX rendering in the Source 2 engine.
After trolls flooded recent Artifact streams, the crew at Twitch have filed a copyright fraud lawsuit against the anonymous offenders.
The continued degeneration of Twitch's Artifact channels have forced the livestream provider to step in and put a temporary moratorium on new creators.
Twitch's Artifact section has a big problem, and that became abundantly clear when thirty minutes of the New Zealand terror attack aired live on the streaming platform.
Valve is taking a step back from Artifact updates to address larger concerns with the game's design, economy, and other "deep-rooted issues."
Richard Garfield, the designer of Artifact and creator of Magic: The Gathering, was among the 13 staff laid off from Valve.
Artifact 1.1 Call to Arms update patch notes include news about new decks, automated tournaments, and more.
Thanks to this image, we can now confirm that Valve does indeed know its numbers.
Looking to get into Artifact for the first time? It can be intimidating, but here are some tips that might help even the most unseasoned newcomer.
Artifact borrows a lot of elements from its sister game, Dota 2. Whether that's a good thing is ultimately a matter of preference. Our review.