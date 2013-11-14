Zineth dev brings back Bubsy to discover art in free game

In all the excitement of a new console generation, consumers have forgotten an important issue: are these next-gen entertainment systems or next-gen art systems? Zineth developer Arcane Kids has strode boldly into the art/games/art games/games art/art/art argument with an astonishing free game named Bubsy 3D: Bubsy Visits the James Turrell Retrospective, which may cause you to rethink everything. Yes, Bubsy from the 1990s platformer series.