Where the Heart Leads review: A heart in the right place
Where does the heart lead? Through an idyllic and surreal journey covering a lifetime of choices and consequences, both happy and sad.
Where does the heart lead? Through an idyllic and surreal journey covering a lifetime of choices and consequences, both happy and sad.
Those curious to check out ReCore can play it for 30 minutes on both Xbox One and PC starting today, while those who already own the game will be getting some major updates.
ReCore builds a lot of goodwill by summoning the spirit of PS2 character action games, and then squanders almost all of it.
Tanks, but no tanks. Fans are searching frantically for a robot frame that seems to be nowhere to be found.
ReCore is once again being spotlighted by Microsoft during this year's E3. Let's find out more about the upcoming title from Mega Man creator, Keiji Inafune.
Much can be gleamed from ReCore's E3 2015 reveal trailer, but now Keiji Inafune and Mark Pacini of Armature Studio are offering some more details on the game in a video commentary released yesterday.
The minimalist game The Unfinished Swan is coming to two more PlayStation platforms next week, with cross-buy.
Two games hailed for their artistic prowess on PlayStation 3 are heading to PS4 later this year.
An Xbox 360 listing for Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate 'Deluxe Edition' confirms the HD port, but an official announcement has not come yet.
Injustice: Gods Among Us is getting an "Ultimate Edition" with all of the current DLC characters, and extra content. It will hit PC, Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Xbox 360 on November 12.