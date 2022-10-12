Resident Evil 4 VR developer Armature Studio acquired by Meta After its stellar work on the RE4 VR exclusive for Quest 2, Armature has officially been acquired by Meta.

Resident Evil 4 VR was easily one of the best VR games of 2021, taking all things good about the game and adapting them to a fantastic VR first-person shooter format. It was a beautiful collaboration between Capcom and Meta (a deal that made the game exclusive to the Meta Quest 2). However, it’s Armature Studio that deserves credit for making the port happen and doing an exceptional job of it. Meta seems to recognize that too because it has officially put a ring on Armature’s finger and acquired the studio.

Meta made the announcement of its acquisitions during the Meta Connect event on October 11, 2022. This event saw the announcement of the Meta Quest Pro, the next major entry in the Meta Quest VR line, as well as partnership between Meta and Microsoft, which includes bringing Microsoft Teams to Meta Quest platforms. However, it was later on that Meta revealed it had acquired Armature alongside a number of other developers, including ‘Splosion Man’s Twisted Pixel and Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj.

Source: Capcom

Meta’s acquisition of Armature makes a lot of sense. Armature’s work on Resident Evil 4 VR for the Meta Quest 2 made it an extremely easy pick for Shacknews Best VR game of 2021. It earned a strong review from us and from other critics and fans throughout the industry. It’s actually a little surprising that Capcom wasn’t the one to pick up Armature after their collaboration on the game. It would have been nice to see if Armature could give further Resident Evil titles a similar level of VR polish.

Nonetheless, it looks like Armature is slated to continue developing under the Meta brand. After how good Resident Evil 4 VR was, we’re more than excited to see where that goes.