Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Resident Evil 4 VR developer Armature Studio acquired by Meta

After its stellar work on the RE4 VR exclusive for Quest 2, Armature has officially been acquired by Meta.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Meta
1

Resident Evil 4 VR was easily one of the best VR games of 2021, taking all things good about the game and adapting them to a fantastic VR first-person shooter format. It was a beautiful collaboration between Capcom and Meta (a deal that made the game exclusive to the Meta Quest 2). However, it’s Armature Studio that deserves credit for making the port happen and doing an exceptional job of it. Meta seems to recognize that too because it has officially put a ring on Armature’s finger and acquired the studio.

Meta made the announcement of its acquisitions during the Meta Connect event on October 11, 2022. This event saw the announcement of the Meta Quest Pro, the next major entry in the Meta Quest VR line, as well as partnership between Meta and Microsoft, which includes bringing Microsoft Teams to Meta Quest platforms. However, it was later on that Meta revealed it had acquired Armature alongside a number of other developers, including ‘Splosion Man’s Twisted Pixel and Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj.

Resident Evil 4 VR's key art, featuring Leon Kennedy looking out a window at deranged villagers.
Resident Evil 4 VR was a stellar exclusive for Meta Quest 2 developed mostly by Armature Studio.
Source: Capcom

Meta’s acquisition of Armature makes a lot of sense. Armature’s work on Resident Evil 4 VR for the Meta Quest 2 made it an extremely easy pick for Shacknews Best VR game of 2021. It earned a strong review from us and from other critics and fans throughout the industry. It’s actually a little surprising that Capcom wasn’t the one to pick up Armature after their collaboration on the game. It would have been nice to see if Armature could give further Resident Evil titles a similar level of VR polish.

Nonetheless, it looks like Armature is slated to continue developing under the Meta brand. After how good Resident Evil 4 VR was, we’re more than excited to see where that goes.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola