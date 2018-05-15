How to get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite
Here's what you need to do to acquire the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin.
Here's what you need to do to acquire the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin.
Here's when Ariana Grande will take the Rift Tour stage and perform in Fortnite.
Could Ariana Grande be the mysterious "record-breaking superstar" that Fortnite is teasing?
We'd love to catch a victory royale or two playing as these famous people.
Even the Labo fishing rod gets some shine during this musical performance.