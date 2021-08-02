When is the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert? Here's when Ariana Grande will take the Rift Tour stage and perform in Fortnite.

After teasing a “record-breaking superstar” for its next in-game concert, Epic Games confirmed that Ariana Grande will be performing at the upcoming Rift Tour within Fortnite. Just the latest in a series of digital concerts held within the game, Grande is set to perform several songs during a special event taking place in early August. There will only be a handful of opportunities to catch it, so let’s look at when the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert is.

When is the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert?

The Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite will take place from August 6-8, 2021.There are five different showings for the Rift Tour, ensuring that fans can see Ariana’s dazzling performance, despite time zones or prior obligations. The first showing will go down on Friday, August 6. Here’s the full schedule for the Fortnite Rift Tour event.

Show 1

Friday, August 6 - 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET

Friday, August 6 - 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET Show 2

Saturday, August 7 - 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 7 - 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET Show 3

Sunday, August 8 - 9 p.m. PT (Aug 7)/12 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 8 - 9 p.m. PT (Aug 7)/12 a.m. ET Show 4

Sunday, August 8 - 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 8 - 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET Show 5

Sunday, August 8 - 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET

The playlists for the Rift Tour will open up 30 minutes prior to each show. Epic Games is advising players to be logged into Fortnite roughly an hour before the show begins, as servers will likely be packed. After the final showing, there will be no more chances to see the Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite.

If past concerts are any indication, we can expect to see spectacular visuals at the Rift Tour. It’s also a safe bet that we’ll get to hear Ariana Grande perform some of the top songs in her discography, as well as songs from her latest album Positions. Stick with Shacknews for all of the collaborations and events happening in Fortnite.