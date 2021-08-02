How to get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite Here's what you need to do to acquire the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande is coming to Fortnite for the upcoming Rift Tour, an in-game concert where the artist will perform several of her songs. In addition to an event spanning three days, Fortnite is adding Ariana Grande as an outfit in the Icon Series. It will only be available for a limited amount of time, so let’s look at how you can unlock the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite.

The Ariana Grande outfit in Fortnite will be available in early August in order to coincide with the Rift Tour. To acquire the skin, players will need to purchase it from the in-game Item Shop. Epic Games has yet to specify exactly when the Ariana Grande skin will appear in the Item Shop, but with the first show of the concert going down on August 6, it’s safe to say that it will likely appear when the shop resets on August 5.

The Ariana Grande outfit only being obtainable through the Item Shop means that you’ll need to fork over a considerable amount of V-Bucks for it. Exact prices have yet to be revealed, but looking at past Icon Series skins as an indicator, the Ariana Grande skin will probably come in at around 1,500 V-Bucks. We also know that the skin has a Back Bling titled “Piggy Smallz,” nicknamed after Grande’s real-life adopted pig. The full Ariana Grande set will probably cost somewhere around the 2,100 V-Bucks mark.

When the Ariana Grande skin does arrive in the item shop, it will likely be around for several days, before leaving the shop. If you want the skin, it’s a good idea to buy it when it shows up, as there’s no guarantee if or when it will come back. Fortnite added a Travis Scott skin to the game in honor of his concert in April of 2020, and it’s yet to make a return to the Item Shop.

That’s how you can get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite. For more on Epic Games’ battle royale, visit the Fortnite topic page on Shacknews.