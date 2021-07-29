Is Ariana Grande performing at the Fortnite Rift Tour? Could Ariana Grande be the mysterious "record-breaking superstar" that Fortnite is teasing?

If you’re familiar with Fortnite, you know that the game has evolved far beyond a battle royale, with major marketing crossovers and full-capacity concerts. The game is now gearing up for a big musical concert with the Rift Tour. Not much is known about the event other than the fact that it’s going down in early August and will feature “a record-breaking superstar.” Ahead of any official announcements, we have reason to believe that said star may be Ariana Grande.

When Epic Games announced Fortnite Rift Tour, the company was careful as to not reveal any details surrounding what artist would be performing, but there’s good reason to believe it will be Grande. First up, and most convincing, longtime Fortnite leakers, such as HYPEX have claimed to have uncovered files within Fortnite that directly use Ariana Grande’s name. While it’s usually safe to take these sorts of leaks with a grain of salt, folks like HYPEX have quite a long history of accurately leaking Fortnite content.

There may also be some very minor hints that clue us into the fact that Ariana will be coming to Fortnite. Look at the stretched letter “O” in the official promo material for the Rift Tour. It’s a similar stylization to that used in the marketing for Positions, Grande’s latest studio album.

Finally, you may recall the court case between Apple and Epic Games that went down earlier this year. It was during that case that several Fortnite collaborations, either canceled or delayed, were revealed. This included names such as Naruto, The Rock, and you guessed it - Ariana Grande. We very recently saw LeBron James come to Fortnite, who was also featured on the list alongside Grande.

Fortnite Rift Tour is set to take place from August 6-8, and we think there’s a decent chance that Ariana Grande will be the headliner. It’s a move that we specifically called for when determining all of the real-world celebrities we’d like to see come to Fortnite.