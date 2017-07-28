New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: American McGee

American McGee cancels OZombie to pursue Alice film rights

American McGee has abandoned the attempt to crowdfund his warped vision of the land of Oz in favor of another Kickstarter project to secure the film rights to his Alice franchise. Kickstarter rules say only one project can be active at a time.

Spicy Horse developing new Oz game

Spicy Horse founder American McGee has always been enamored with fractured children's tales. Twice, he took Alice through a warped version of...

American McGee gauging interest in crowdfunding Alice 3

American McGee has seemed quite content frolicking in the land of free-to-play and social games with the likes of Akaneiro: Demon Hunters and BigHead Bash, but one can't resist the call of teapots and pretty dresses for long. The Spicy Horse head is mooting the idea of Kickstarting a third Alice game, if he can land the rights. Oh Alice, what ever have you got yourself into now?

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola