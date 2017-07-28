American McGee gauging interest in crowdfunding Alice 3

American McGee has seemed quite content frolicking in the land of free-to-play and social games with the likes of Akaneiro: Demon Hunters and BigHead Bash, but one can't resist the call of teapots and pretty dresses for long. The Spicy Horse head is mooting the idea of Kickstarting a third Alice game, if he can land the rights. Oh Alice, what ever have you got yourself into now?