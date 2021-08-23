American McGee is crowdsourcing narrative direction for a new Alice game There's a patreon up now to for Alice: Asylum, allowing players to take part in the 'first ever crowd-designed triple-A game.'

It has been a very long time since we had a proper American McGee Alice game. This is due in part to the fact that IP publisher Electronic Arts has shown little interest in pursuing an Alice sequel and the IP was tied up for a long time as a result. Whether there will be another actual American McGee Alice game released, remains to be seen, but the creator is at least trying to make it happen with the help of fans. There’s a McGee-led Patreon up to allow patrons to help shape the narrative direction of a new game, Alice: Asylum.

American McGee launched the narrative PDF on his Alice: Asylum Patreon on August 22, 2021, allowing fans to see where the story foundation is at so far. He also repped it on his personal Twitter. Reportedly, the goal is to create the “first ever crowd-designed triple-A game.” To that end, patrons who take part in the Alice: Asylum Patreon will not only be supporting the development of the game, but also have access to the Crowd Design discussions happening for the game.

The "Alice: Asylum" Narrative Outline PDF is now publically accessible over on my Patreon. https://t.co/mrtS0uvCll



You can join in the Crowd Design process even if you aren't a Patron (though you should feel cheap and dirty if you do, I mean it's like $1 a month, come on man). pic.twitter.com/7foWxIgmc0 — ⚓ American McGee 🏴‍☠️ (@americanmcgee) August 22, 2021

The concepts and pitch for American McGee’s Alice: Asylum have actually been around since 2017 when he first announced the game on his personal blog and did interviews about the prospect of its release. He also stated that concepts and pitches would be sent to EA in 2018, but there has been little word on the game until now. Even then, Alice: Asylum seems to be in a very early form and it will be rather out of the ordinary for a game with narrative direction so heavily shaped by fans.

Regardless, if you enjoyed American McGee’s Alice and want to take part in making another game happen, the Patreon seems to be your way into helping out with other like-minded fans. Stay tuned for further updates and details on Alice: Asylum as they become available.