Happy Game shows it's likely anything but in a Future Games Show 2021 reveal
Amanita Design showed off the latest look at Happy Game and convinces us that it's a bit less happy and a bit more fever dream nightmare fuel.
Amanita Design is bringing its point-and-click adventure, Botanicula, to iPad on May 1.
Machinarium creator Amanita Design announced Samorost3 alongside Botanicula back in 2011. While Botanicula launched ages ago, we're only now getting a teensy peek at the new Samorost. The lovely Czech studio has released a short teaser trailer, and revealed that the adventure game is to launch in 2015.
Amanita Design's acclaimed adventure Machinarium has arrived on iPhone and a new update is turning the existing iPad version into a universal app, with some new features.
Sony's Vita has become something of the indie console of choice lately. It continues to make good on that reputation with the addition of critically-acclaimed adventure game Machinarium to its library.
Amanita Design's award-winning adventure game is finally making its way to PS3.
Amanita Design's charming robo-adventure game Machinarium is making its way to Vita too, according to a recent ESRB listing. And why would those lovely men and women lie? Why? Why would they do that?
Botanicula offers a engaging world with beautiful art design, even if the fetch quests can be somewhat repetitive.
Botanicula starring in a 'pay what you want' Humble Bundle on the very day it launched certainly was an unexpected treat for many, but less so for those who pre-ordered it. In apology, pre-orderers are being given goodies including Machinarium.