Happy Game shows it's likely anything but in a Future Games Show 2021 reveal Amanita Design showed off the latest look at Happy Game and convinces us that it's a bit less happy and a bit more fever dream nightmare fuel.

Look, we understand completely that “Upsetting Game” probably doesn’t roll off the tongue as marketable, but nothing could have prepared us for what were in for when Amanita Design offered the latest look at what it was working on with Happy Game. The game got itself an all-new trailer and it would appear that we’re in for anything but a happy time in this both sickeningly sweet and absolutely stark side-scrolling journey.

Amanita Design shared the new and unsettling trailer for Happy Game during the Future Games Show 2021 livestream on June 13, 2021. It features a wealth of saccharine and psychologically terrifying encounters throughout the full minutes. You can see all of it in the trailer below at your own risk.

This story is still developing…