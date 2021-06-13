Watch the Future Games Show E3 2021 livestream here Be sure to tune in for the festivities going on at GamesRadar+ as Troy Baker and Laura Bailey host the Future Games Show E3 2021 showcase.

The Future Games Show is returning this E3 2021 (of course) to showcase another grand slate of reveals and news from the folks over at GamesRadar+. This particular showcase has been GamesRadar’s way of sharing exclusive reveals and updates several times in the past and the outlet is bringing its A-game for its E3 event this weekend. Where can you catch the action and when? Well, we’ve got all of that information right here for you. Check it out below.

Watch the Future Games Show E3 2021 livestream here

GamesRadar+ is expected to run the Future Games Show E3 2021 livestream on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. The festivities will be taking place on various GamesRadar+ channels, including its Twitch (which can be found below), YouTube, Facebook, and website. GamesRadar has also gathered up quite some star power for its event. Troy Baker and Laura Bailey, most recently of The Last of Us voice-acting fame, will be hosting Future Games Show to share what GamesRadar+ has in store for us.

As mentioned previously, this isn’t even the first Future Games Show from GamesRadar+ this year. Back in March 2021, GamesRadar+ hosted another Future Games Show showcase which featured the reveal of new standalone DLC for Shadow Tactics from the developers of Desperados 3. We also got to see all-new gameplay for the eventually well-reviewed Oddworld: Soulstorm.

That said, with E3 2021 now here and rolling, we expect GamesRadar+ will have quite the slate to top its previous livestream showcase. With Baker and Bailey hosting, it should at least make for an interesting show.

Tune in and stay tuned as the Future Games Show E3 2021 livestream goes live and check out our E3 2021 coverage of events all weekend right here at Shacknews.