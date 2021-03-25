Watch the Future Games Show livestream here Make sure to tune into the Future Games Show to learn more about upcoming games and new reveals later today.

GamesRadar is returning once more with the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. Set to kick off later this afternoon, the show will feature over 40 games, including new reveals, world premieres, and other announcements. Those looking to watch the show can find all the information they need right here.

The Spring Showcase edition of the Future Games Show will kick off at 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT on GamesRadar’s various streaming channels, including Twitch, Youtube, and Facebook. You can also watch the show via the embed below.

This is just the first of three showcases planned for the year, and it will include more than 40 different games from over 30 publishers which include SEGA, Warner Bros. Gaming, Team 17, and Electronic Arts. GamesRadar has already revealed that the showcase will give us a closer first-look at Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

The show is set to be hosted by Jeff Schine and Nicole Tompkins, who some may recognize as the voices behind Resident Evil 3 Remake’s Carlos Oliveira and Jill Valentine, respectfully. Future shows are planned to air in June and August of this year.

We will, of course, be keeping an eye out for any breaking news that may drop during the Future Games Show, so make sure you keep your eyes glued to our main news hub for the latest info and announcements.

For more information on the Future Games Show, including more details about past events and hosts, you can head over to GamesRadar directly. We’re excited to see what the latest showcase of the Future Games Show has to reveal, and are looking forward to learning more about some of the upcoming games that are set to release throughout the next couple of years.