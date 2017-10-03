A 1 vs. 100 revival is in the works at Xbox from AltSpaceVR
The classic online trivia show may be on the verge of a long-awaited comeback.
The classic online trivia show may be on the verge of a long-awaited comeback.
It seems like Microsoft was one of the big companies AltspaceVR started conversations with when the social app was nearly shut down.
The death knell seems to have been premature as the company engages in discussions with interested parties to keep it alive.
One of the first online VR communities will cease to exist next week.
Asif and Cymatic Bruce had a chance to chat during the AltspaceVR Town Hall yesterday.
Asif Khan, AKA the man with the briefcase, had a chance to sit down and experience a new form of social media in the world of virtual reality.