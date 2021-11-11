New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A 1 vs. 100 revival is in the works at Xbox from AltSpaceVR

The classic online trivia show may be on the verge of a long-awaited comeback.
Ozzie Mejia
1

One of the coolest ideas to take shape during the early days of Xbox Live was 1 vs. 100, a real-time game show that ran on a weekly basis via the online Xbox space. It was a concept ahead of its time and its demise was widely mourned by the Xbox userbase. Calls for a revival have been heard for over a decade and now it looks like it's finally about to be answered, thanks to the team at AltSpaceVR.

On Thursday, VentureBeat reported that AltSpaceVR is hard at work on a 1 vs. 100 revival. The Xbox games division appears to be fully behind this project and offering its support. There's speculation that AltSpaceVR's plan is to take something like the avatars from its Mesh project for Microsoft Teams and integrate them into a 1 vs. 100 project. AltSpaceVR is fresh off its work on Microsoft Flight Simulator, where the team helped integrate VR support.

Xbox's Phil Spencer previous teased the return of 1 vs. 100 last year, prior to the launch of the Xbox Series X. It's certainly an idea worth bringing back. Even we here at Shacknews were big fans of the online multiplayer trivia show. If you want to look back at this old gem, you can check out our 2015 interview with former host Chris Cashman.

There's no word on when (or even officially "if") 1 vs. 100 will make its triumphant return. This is a story we'll be watching closely here at Shacknews, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

