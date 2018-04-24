Shack Chat: What was the first game to scare you?
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
Alien: Blackout is the latest game to explore the tense Alien franchise.
Virtual reality arcades continue to be one of the best ways to introduce players to VR and this forecast follows that trend.
The wireless tech from Pure Imagination Studios lets four friends run around frightened without PC backpacks or wires.
Your guide to the geek essentials for the nerdy loved ones in your life.
Happy Alien day! To celebrate Ellen Ripley's continued conquest for survival against Xenomorphs, let's take a look back at some of the most terrifying aliens we've encountered in video games.
New pinball title for the console and PC from Zen Studios will have three different tables.
"Isolation takes advantage of DualShock 4's light bar to mirror the signal on the motion tracker," creative lead Alistair Hope said.
If, for some reason, you need to play more Aliens: Colonial Marines, today is your lucky day. The last bit of DLC for the game is out today.
Aliens: Colonial Marines appears to be getting a single-player DLC pack, called "Stasis Interrupted."