Alien: Isolation & all of its DLC are coming to mobile in December

Alien: Isolation is easily one of the smartest and most effective horror games that has ever come out. Surprisingly, it’s coming to mobile devices soon. Sega, Creative Assembly, and porting developer Feral Interactive are bringing Alien: Isolation and all of its DLC to iOS and Android devices in December, and not a single part of the experience will be compromised in the port.

Sega announced the upcoming mobile port of Alien: Isolation via a new trailer on the Feral Interactive YouTube channel on November 17, 2021. On December 16, 2021, players will be able to experience Alien: Isolation in its entirety as it lands in the Apple Store and Google Play. The game will run $14.99 on mobile and includes all released DLC for Alien: Isolation, including Crew Expendable, which allowed players to explore the Nostromo as original Alien cast Ellen Ripley, Dallas, or Parker. More importantly, Feral Interactive promises that nothing will be lost in the port. It should play just as fans remember it from beginning to harrowing end.

This is quite the surprise to see, but it’s also in good hands with Feral Interactive. The team brought Alien: Isolation to Nintendo Switch in 2019 and did an incredible job of porting it over to Nintendo’s console. There’s little reason to believe Feral won’t provide the mobile ports of Alien: Isolation with the same tender, loving care it has in the past. Alien: Isolation isn’t the most demanding game in any case, having come out first on the Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2014. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if Feral and Sega can pull off its promise of Alien: Isolation “without compromise” this coming December.

If they do it right, it sounds like we’ll be able to appropriately enjoy Alien: Isolation on the toilet where otherwise pants-soiling fear won’t be so much of an issue. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.