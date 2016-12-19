Ed Boon selected as Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame Inductee
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will be the latest AIAS Hall of Fame inductee.
The award honors a 22-year career of making games.
Dave Legling and Marc Blank, co-founders of Playdom, best known for their work on the classic text-based adventure Zork and Enchanter series, will receive the Pioneer Award from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS)