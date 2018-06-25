Xbox's Aaron Greenberg: Hi-Fi Rush was a 'break out hit' despite weak sales rumors
Amid rumors that Hi-Fi Rush was a disappointment for Xbox, leadership has spoken out.
Amid rumors that Hi-Fi Rush was a disappointment for Xbox, leadership has spoken out.
The General Marketing head is looking to expand the Gears of War audience.
Xbox Game Pass members have a lot to look forward to.
Microsoft's commitment to pushing new hardware and listening to fan feedback makes them the premiere destination for indie developers, according to the general manager of Xbox Games Marketing.