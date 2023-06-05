Xbox Games Showcase won't use full CG trailers for its first-party games Microsoft promises gameplay or in-engine footage for all its first-party games at the upcoming event.

We’re officially less than a week away from the Xbox Games Showcase, where Microsoft will share a fresh look at a slew of games coming to Xbox platforms in the future. Coming off the poorly received launch of Redfall, there’s some added scrutiny and anticipation for the upcoming showcase. Teasing what fans can expect, Xbox leadership has revealed a key detail about the event. The Xbox Games Showcase won’t use full CG trailers for any of its first-party games, instead opting for in-game or in-engine footage.

Xbox’s VP of Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg was responding to content creator @ChitoGamingLive on Twitter yesterday when he shared the news about the showcase. “None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers,” the tweet reads. “Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans.”



Source: Xbox Game Studios

In recent years, there has been a general increased awareness around how game’s are presented and showcased to audiences, with many fans dissatisfied by fully CG game trailers, especially for titles that were previously announced. It’s something that just about every major gaming studio does, but we’re now seeing them become more aware of those fan expectations.

As for what first-party games could be featured during the show, we’re likely due for a new look at Forza Motorsport. Fable, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and Perfect Dark are few more previously announced Xbox games that we haven’t heard much about recently. It’s also worth noting that Microsoft will be holding a separate showcase dedicated to Starfield immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase.

It’s officially Summer Game Fest week, and we’ve got a slew of video game showcases to look forward to in addition to the Xbox Games Showcase. Stick with us here at Shacknews to keep up with all the news and excitement.