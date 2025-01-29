Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2024 earnings results miss EPS and revenue expectations Revenue only grew 2 percent year over year for Tesla in Q4 2024.

As one of the foremost electric vehicle companies in the world, Tesla (TSLA) continues to be an important company to watch in tech, but its Q4 2024 didn’t bring as good of news as investors might have expected. The company put out its latest earnings results, and with it came a miss on both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) versus analyst expectations.

Tesla’s earnings results were put out by the company on its investor relations website this week. For revenue, Tesla put up a bottom line of $25.7 billion for the quarter. That was notably less than the $27.3 billion that was expected by Wall Street. Meanwhile, the company’s EPS was also a miss as it put up $0.73 per share versus an expectation of $0.76 per share.

Tesla (TSLA) took a small dip and then rose sharply in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2024 earnings results.

Before Q3 2024 (which missed on revenue expectations), Tesla had consecutive EPS misses versus analyst expectations since Q2 2023. Meanwhile, Tesla’s revenue for Q4 2024 was only 2 percent up year-over-year, which marks some of the slowest growth the company has seen in a YoY metric in quite a while. Even so, Tesla stock continues to remain strong, taking only a small dip and then a spike upwards in after-hours trading.

With Tesla having posted a miss on EPS and revenue for Q4 2024, it will be interesting to see what, if anything, the company does to improve in quarters ahead. Stay tuned to our earnings report coverage for further updates and news.