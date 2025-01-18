Marvel Snap, TikTok and CapCut servers go offline in accordance with new U.S. law [UPDATED] The social platform was joined in bans by AI creative platform CapCut and free-to-play card game Marvel Snap, which both had ties to ByteDance.

UPDATED (Last Edit: January 19, 2025 @ 10:34 p.m. PT): Popular mobile game, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, has also revoked services to United States users. The game is developed by Moonton, a subsidiary of Nuverse, whose parent company is ByteDance. We can confirm that when Mobile Legends Bang Bang is opened, the app informs users that the game.

Now, when US users open Mobile Legends Bang Bang, it will inform them it's not available in their region and close automatically.

Source: Moonton

Apps and platforms reportedly affected so far include:

TikTok

Marvel Snap

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Capcut

Lemon8

Hypic

Gauth

Original Story: TikTok servers have officially gone offline in the US, marking the official ban of the platform for the country and its users. However, two other popular apps seem to have been caught in the crossfire: CapCut and Marvel Snap. CapCut is an AI-powered creative platform and Marvel Snap is a free-to-play card game. Both have direct ties to ByteDance, which the US federal ban specifically targeted.

TikTok, Marvel Snap, and CapCut’s websites now go to new webpages speaking to the ban that is affecting ByteDance. Users can no longer access services on any of the three products, instead being directed to a webpage where users can learn more about the ban affecting the parent company. Unfortunately, Nuverse’s parent company is ByteDance and CapCut was developed and managed by the TikTok owner. In the case of Marvel Snap, users have the option to access and download their personal data or delete their account.

Marvel Snap's website now takes US users to a web page where they can access their personal data or delete their account following the ban of ByteDance, which is the parent company of publisher Nuverse.

Source: Second Dinner

The TikTok ban was made all but imminent by a unanimous Supreme Court ruling that upheld President Joe Biden’s order for ByteDance to divest all of its US business or face shutdown by this weekend. It does not appear that ByteDance even attempted to find a buyer within that time, and decided on shutting down US servers in compliance with the new law and court ruling. Unfortunately, TikTok is not the only victim of that ban as we’ve learned this weekend. Marvel Snap was a highly popular title for Second Dinner and Nuverse and took home several awards here at Shacknews in 2022.

Now, those in the United States that put their time into it will have to go without for the time being, as shared in a statement by Second Dinner on the Marvel Snap Discord. Second Dinner claims it is working on bringing the app back to service as soon as it can:

Unfortunately, MARVEL SNAP is temporarily unavailable in U.S. app stores and is unavailable to play in the U.S.



In a surprise to Second Dinner and our publisher Nuverse, MARVEL SNAP was affected by the takedown of TikTok late on Saturday, January 18th.



MARVEL SNAP isn’t going anywhere. We’re actively working on getting the game up as soon as possible and will update you once we have more to share.

Incoming President Donald Trump has indicated that he might find a way to extend the deadline for TikTok to find a US buyer. As we await updates, stay tuned for further Marvel Snap news, right here at Shacknews.